153: The Extraordinary Latin Mass—Arch. Alexander Sample (Free Version)

As the Irish used to put it, “it’s the Mass that matters.” The holy sacrifice of the Mass is the “source and summit of the Christian life” according to Vatican II. In the short years following the Council, the reformation of the Mass, replacing the pre-1962 Missal with the Mass of Paul VI (aka the Novus Ordo Missae), has unfortunately led to what amounts to a two-track Church.

The 2007 motu proprio Summorum Pontificum by Pope Benedict XVI lifted the need for episcopal permission to celebrate the Extraordinary Form (the Traditional Latin Mass) so any priest could celebrate it. This in turn led to a resurgent interest in the Mass that nurtured saints and sinners alike for over 500 years.

Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, OR, taught himself how to say the Latin Mass, and has nuggets of wisdom as to why the Church benefits from its celebration and the sense of balance needed to avoid extremist attitudes. He’s also an expert in sacred music, which is a much-overlooked element of the Divine Liturgy.

In this episode you will learn

The basic backdrop for the 1969 new Mass

The reason why liturgical music must be sacred

How to explode myths like “the priest turns his back to the people”

Why families who attend the Extraordinary Form tend overwhelmingly to have large families and be actively involved in the pro-life causeWhy ghettos of “pre” and “post” conciliar Catholics is damaging to Church unity

Why the 1903 motu proprio Tra Le Sollecitudini by Pope St. Pius X needs to be the magna carta for modern Catholic liturgical music

Tips on how to get the most out of participating in the Mass

Reasons why you should try attending a Latin Mass at least once

Resources mentioned in this episode

Our Sponsors

MyPillow.com: MyPillow is now making towels, Made with USA Cotton, soft yet absorbent. Use code “Patrick” at checkout and save 30% . 60 day money back guarantee. Or Call: 800-794-9652 and mention coupon “Patrick” to get the deal.

Covenant Eyes: Is an accountability software designed to help you and those you live life free from pornography. Use code Patrick and try it out for Free for 30 days. Click here.

Join the Conversation

What does active participation in the Mass really mean to me?

Connect with me on social media:

Tweet to Patrick HERE

Follow Patrick on Facebook HERE

Subscribe to the Podcast and the YouTube Channel

(Click on the images and then click on the Subscribe icon)

Apple/Mac Users podcast:

Android Users podcast:

Listen in Spotify:

Subscribe to the YouTube Channel:

While you are there, please leave an honest review.

Ratings and reviews are extremely helpful and greatly appreciated!